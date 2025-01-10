Browns Again Linked to Dynamic QB in NFL Free Agency
After landing the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, many have started predicting that the Cleveland Browns will land either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. While there is a major need for a quarterback, there is a chance that the front office could go in a different direction.
Ward or Sanders would be a solid pick. Both quarterbacks have the potential to be a franchise-caliber signal caller for years to come.
That being said, there are other areas that the Browns could focus on with that pick.
Travis Hunter would be a perfect addition for Cleveland. He would bring elite playmaking skills for whoever they end up landing at quarterback.
Bringing in Hunter to pair with Jerry Jeudy could be a lethal long-term duo at wide receiver.
If they do choose to pass on a quarterback, the Browns will still need to find one this offseason. Deshaun Watson suffered a setback in his recovery from a torn Achilles, but even if he is ready to play to begin the year he should not be the team's starting quarterback.
Could they look at signing a quarterback like Justin Fields in NFL free agency?
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report is urging Cleveland to do exactly that.
“[Fields] showed a ton of growth on the field this season. The 25-year-old has always possessed elite scrambling ability, but he often struggled to recognize coverages, make snap decisions, throw with accuracy and get the ball out quickly during his time in Chicago,” Knox wrote.
“The Browns hold the No. 2 pick in the draft, but they could consider adding Fields as competition for Deshaun Watson, who recently suffered a setback with his torn Achilles.”
Fields will be 26 years old heading into next season. He still has plenty of time and could be a long-term franchise quarterback if a team gives him a chance.
During his brief time as the starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers to begin the season, Fields showed major amounts of improvement from the previous year.
Throughout the course of the season, Fields has completed 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and just one interceptions. He also tore defenses up on the ground with 289 yards and five more touchdowns.
If the Browns are feeling gutsy, bringing in Hunter and signing Fields could be the perfect path forward.
Granted, Fields would come with some risk. But, so would a rookie quarterback.
This is a situation well worth monitoring for Cleveland fans. Fields is a very legitimate option for the Browns and would be a great player to take a gamble on.