Cleveland Browns Insider Dishes Brutal Update on Deshaun Watson Setback
The Cleveland Browns still have quarterback Deshaun Watson under contract for two more years and they still owe him big-time money. Unfortunately, there is a chance that Watson won't even be able to play during the 2025 season.
After going down with a torn Achilles during the middle of the 2024 season, Watson has been working his way back and rehabbing. According to reports, Watson has suffered a setback in his recovery.
To this point in time, no one knows how bad of a setback it was. However, there is far that it was a major setback.
Mark Kay Cabot, one of the most respected reporters covering the Browns and a team insider, revealed a brutal update about Watson's potential future.
“If he needs another surgery, and if he does need this thing repaired again, I think he’s out for the 2025 season. I mean, I just don’t know how you can try to come back from another surgery that you’re going to have in January, maybe even February, after you do all your due diligence and try to be back on the football field by the start of the season," Cabot stated.
This would be tough to see. Even though Watson has been a complete bust since coming to Cleveland, no one wants to see someone suffer this kind of setback during rehab from an injury.
Heading into the NFL offseason, it has been widely expected that the Browns will focus on bringing in a new quarterback. They received some help to move all the way up to the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
With that pick, Cleveland could end up with either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. They're guaranteed to have the chance to draft one of those two players. Either one would be capable of coming in and being an instant starter.
There have also been suggestions that the Browns could pass on a rookie quarterback and sign a veteran instead. Both Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers have been named as possible targets.
Regardless of what Andrew Berry and the Cleveland front office decides to do, they better make the right call. Another season like the 2024 campaign could costs people their jobs and make players want to leave. Myles Garrett is the biggest name to watch.
Hopefully, the Browns are able to accomplish their goal of bringing in a huge upgrade under center. For now, it sure sounds like Watson's status for the 2025 season is in major jeopardy.