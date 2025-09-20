Cleveland Browns analyst calls for rookie QBs to get playing time
The quarterback position has long haunted the Cleveland Browns franchise as they continue to search for their franchise quarterback. Every Browns fan has seen the famous jersey featuring all the former quarterbacks who have started for Cleveland. Since their return in 1999, Cleveland has started 40 different quarterbacks and seven different starters in just the past two seasons.
The frustrations for Browns fans have been boiling over for a while now, mostly because they seemed to have a franchise guy in Baker Mayfield. The Browns promptly traded him away before the 2022 season after acquiring Deshaun Watson.
Returning to the present day, a question on everyone's mind is: when will we see the rookies?
Bruce Drennan, host of Bonus Time with Bruce Drennan on the BIGPLAY Sports Network, thinks that the time is now.
“Let’s see what he can do,” Drennan exclaimed when talking about rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel. “Let’s develop him and see if he’s got what it takes.”
Cleveland has started the season 0-2, and with 40-year-old Joe Flacco starting at quarterback, Dreenan's comments bring up a good point: how early is too early for the rookies to get their time?
The initial starting time for a rookie quarterback varies depending on their draft position, age, team success and the presence of other quarterbacks on the roster. For Cleveland, neither of its rookie QBs were drafted in the first two rounds, resulting in not as much pressure on the organization to start them immediately.
Dillon Gabriel is 24 years old, turning 25 in late December. With his age, there may be more pressure to start him, as he is a more experienced quarterback with over 60 games played in his college career. Shedeur Sanders is 23 years old, also with 50 games of experience in college football.
The next point is particularly interesting: team success.
“This season is lost, it’s gone, it’s over as far as the playoffs,” Drennan said.
It’s hard to argue his point here, as when you start 0-2 in the NFL, it is basically a death sentence. Since 2007, 148 teams have started 0-2, while only 17 have made the playoffs. That’s a slight 11% chance for the Browns, who do not have any favorable matchups upcoming as they gear up to play two playoff teams from the past season, Green Bay this Sunday, and travel to Detroit next Sunday.
Drennan also mentioned that he wouldn’t mind Shedeur Sanders getting his shot too soon, so the question remains: how early is too early? The Browns will need to get their answer soon on what they have at quarterback, as they have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.