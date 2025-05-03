Cleveland Browns Analyst Reveals Update on Dak Prescott Trade Rumor
The Cleveland Browns have one of the most intriguing QB rooms in the NFL. This offseason, they've added one quarterback in free agency, one via trade, and then selected two more gunslingers in the draft. Now, they should have a rousing positional battle between veteran Joe Flacco, fourth-year prospect Kenny Pickett, and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.
One notable exclusion from that packed room is the Dallas Cowboys' three-time Pro Bowl QB Dak Prescott. The Browns' controversial draft decisions almost made the NFL forget about Bruce Drennan's highly scrutinized report — almost. However, Cleveland clearly didn't trade for Prescott during the draft, and the fans came demanding answers from the man who first sparked the rumor.
On The Bruce Drennan Show in late March, Drennan had dropped a bombshell of a rumor, stating that the Browns and the Cowboys were in deep talks on a trade that would send Dak Prescott to Cleveland in return for a package built around Greg Newsome and the 33rd-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Notably, he didn't report this as whispers or rumblings or anything of the sort. Rather, he insisted that a credible source within the Browns organization had stated that this was a deal that would be happening.
Drennan's report was met with immediate pushback, including from some high-profile sources such as Mike Florio from ProFootballTalk, who pointed out that the salary cap implications alone would make such a deal nearly impossible. And yet, Drennan only doubled down on his report when it was met with scrutiny.
Now that the draft has come and gone and Prescott remains a Cowboy, Drennan has still remained firm in his stance that this was a legitimate report from a credible source. He stated on his show:
"My tip about the Prescott deal did not come about, and it’s probably a good thing because, as I said, when I got the tip, that I didn’t think it was the answer for the Browns, but it was legitimate. I haven’t found out the reason why it didn’t come about yet. I will."
For those who were hoping that the Browns would really trade for Prescott and are now wondering why the deal fell through, rest assured, Bruce Drennan is on the case.