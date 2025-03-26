RUMOR: Browns Negotiating Blockbuster Trade for Cowboys Dak Prescott
With less than a month to go until the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns are desperately working to rebuild their quarterback room. And while there's been plenty of speculation about how general manager Andrew Berry will go about that, one new rumor suggests an unexpected name could be in play.
According to longtime Cleveland Sports broadcaster Bruce Drennan, via his own show, the Browns are apparently working on a major trade to acquire Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
In a clip from his Wednesday show, Drennan states that he has reputable sources inside the Browns organization who shared the team's pursuit of Prescott with him. He also notes that trading for Prescott was part of the team's pitch to Myles Garrett to get him to sign his record-breaking contract extension earlier this month.
Additionally, Drennan mentions that the deal would include nickel cornerback Greg Newsome II and draft picks.
Right now Prescott is working his way back from a season-ending hamstring injury known as a partial tendon avulsion, which required surgery. In early March, the nine-year veteran vowed to be ready for the start of the 2025 season, though.
In the end, Drennan's big reveal may reveal itself to only be a rumor. But when someone who has been a force in Cleveland media as long as he has, puts his name on a potential story like this, it's bound to grab people's attention.
For what it's worth, Drennan's rumor has already been refuted by NFL Network's Jane Slater, who reported that, according to her sources any talk of Prescott getting traded is "fake news."
Slater even added a gif of someone dumping out a bucket of water as if to put it out entirely.
