Cleveland Browns Anticipating Major Nick Chubb Update Next Week
After spending more than a year recovering from a gruesome knee injury, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is nearing a return to the field.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Browns are expected to open the practice window for Chubb this upcoming week, after the four-time Pro Bowler spent the first four weeks of the season on the team's physically unable to perform list. It's the next step in a long recovery for Chubb, since his emotional exit from a Week 2 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.
While the report is good news for both Chubb and the Browns, it does not guarantee that the 28-year-old will be back on the field immediately in Week 5. In fact, reports indicate that Chubb won't play against the Washington Commanders next weekend, but is eyeing a mid-season 2024 debut.
By rule, as a reserve/PUP designation to start the season, Chubb was required to miss the first four games of 2024. After that timeframe, Cleveland technically has a five week window to allow the player to start practicing again. Once activated for practice the Browns then have an additional 21 days to decide whether or not to add him onto the active roster.
Along with starting the season on the PUP list, Chubb had the same designation when the Browns opened up training camp in late July. There were several days where Chubb was seen doing his own private workouts after practices throughout camp, signalling that he had made significant progress in his return.
Still, Cleveland has always signaled that they wanted to play it safe with Chubb. His return to the lineup sooner rather than later would be a welcomed one for Browns team that is currently bottom 10 in the league in rushing.