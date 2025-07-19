Browns Digest

Former Cleveland Browns Draft Bust Predicted to Retire

This former Cleveland Browns draft pick is being predicted to retire from the NFL.

Matthew Schmidt

Aug 16, 2012; Green Bay, WI, USA; A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Browns defeated the Packers 35-10. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Browns have certainly had some rough luck, and much of that can be attributed to poor drafting over the years.

Perhaps one of the Browns' most disappointing NFL Draft picks recently has been defensive tackle Siaki Ika, who was selected by Cleveland in the third round back in 2023.

The former LSU and Baylor product made just four appearances for the Browns during his rookie campaign, but did not register a single statistic. He was cut before the start of the 2024 campaign, landed with the Philadelphia Eagles and then was released last November before playing a single game. He caught on with the Kansas City Chiefs, but was waived last month.

Now, Tony Camino of Dawg Pound Daily feels that Ika could be in danger of finding himself out of the NFL completely, sadly predicting that the 24-year-old could be forced to retire.

"After being released by Kansas City in June, Ika hasn't found another team to join for training camp yet," Camino wrote. "The fact that he has been on three teams in two years as a third-round pick and is without a home this close to training camp is not a good sign for his chances going forward. ... He hasn't been able to stick anywhere he's landed, so he could be forced to sign with the CFL or UFL, or consider a possible early retirement."

Surely, an NFL team will give Ika a shot as a depth piece, but whether or not he actually ever makes it onto the field in a meaningful game ever again remains to be seen.

