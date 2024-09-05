Cleveland Browns Coach Offers Very Bold Prediction for Deshaun Watson
Ahead of the 2024 NFL season that begins on Sunday for the Cleveland Browns, there are major questions that need to be answered about quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Watson has had a rough first two years with the Browns. Now, he's facing a make-or-break season.
Should he come in and have third straight bad season, Cleveland would almost certainly start looking at replacement options. On the other hand, if he can come out and play well, he would earn the right to keep the starting job moving forward.
At this point in time, the massive blockbuster trade by the Browns to acquire Watson is looking like one of the worst moves of all-time.
With that in mind, Cleveland offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey spoke out about his quarterback before Week 1. He made a very bold prediction for Watson.
"He's going to make some exceptional plays for us that no one else in this league can make."
Hopefully, that prediction ends up being accurate. The Browns would be a very dangerous team in the AFC if Watson can rebound and get back to being the quarterback that he was with the Houston Texans.
Around him, Cleveland has put together a very talented offense. They have Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy as his top two wide receivers, with David Njoku at tight end. When Nick Chubb returns, they'll have an elite superstar running back, but Jerome Ford and D'Onta Foreman will carry the workload until then.
There are some obvious questions on the offensive line, but the talent is there to be good.
Defensively, the Browns are expected to have one of the top defenses in the NFL. From a talent perspective, they're arguably the best defensive unit in the league.
Cleveland has put together a lot of talent on the roster this year. If Watson has the bounce-back year that the Browns are hoping for, a trip to the playoffs is a very reasonable expectation.