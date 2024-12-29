Cleveland Browns Connected to Future Hall of Fame QB
The Cleveland Browns are in need of quarterback help heading into the upcoming NFL offseason. Deshaun Watson is still under contract for two more years with big money being owed to him, but he is clearly not the guy that the team wants to head into 2025 with as their starter.
More than likely, the Browns will look to be aggressive and try to bring in a win now quarterback option.
With that in mind, the question has become, who could Cleveland target? Kirk Cousins is one name that has come up. However, there is another name that has entered the mix as well.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport has now connected New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers as a potential option for the Browns. He and the Jets would have to part ways, but if that happens, Cleveland could end up being a potential destination.
Take a look at the video of Rapoport talking about Rodgers and the Browns:
Rodgers would be a very intriguing option for the Browns. He has received a lot of criticism this year, but his production actually hasn't been too bad.
Coming into Week 17 NFL action, Rodgers had played in 15 games for New York. He completed 62.8 percent of his pass attempts for 3,511 yards, 24 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.
At 41 years old, Rodgers would not be a long-term option. He would, however, be able to help the team try to win over the next couple of years.
With where the franchise currently stands, they have to find a way to win. Myles Garrett has given them an ultimatum that he needs to see a plan that he believes in to win. He has zero interest in going through a rebuild.
Pursuing Rodgers to upgrade the quarterback position could help them convince him to stay in town.
All of that being said, Rodgers is just one option and there is no guarantee that he will be available this offseason. Cousins would also make a lot of sense, as would a top quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Cleveland fans should buckle up for what could be a very busy offseason. Keep an eye on Rodgers as a potential option.