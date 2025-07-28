Browns Digest

Browns Insider Reveals Plan After Kenny Pickett Injury

Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot recently revealed the franchises quarterback plan following the injury of Kenny Pickett.

Jun 12, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) looks on during mini camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
With the 2025 NFL Training Camp underway, the Cleveland Browns' quarterback battle now features an interesting twist after the first week of practices.

Browns' insider Mary Kay Cabot reported on Monday that despite Kenny Pickett suffering a hamstring injury last week, Cleveland will not sign an additional quarterback.

General manager Andrew Berry kicked off this offseason by trading former Browns' quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a late-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for Pickett. And despite the franchise trading for the former 2022 first-round pick, Cleveland signed veteran Joe Flacco while also selecting two rookie quarterbacks during the 2025 NFL Draft in Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett.

However, Pickett was managing to put together a solid run during training camp before sustaining an injury, as quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave told reporters on Friday that the 27-year-old looked "stellar".

"[Kenny's] first two days have been stellar," Musgrave said."He had one throw that he was late yesterday that resulted in an interception, which is okay. We don't want interceptions, but at times, we learn a lot from when we stub our toe, even more than when we have our triumphs. But he's had his share of triumphs these last two days, especially when throwing on the run. [He's] incredibly accurate for just jumping back into camp after us being off for a number of weeks."

While there has been no reports of a recovery timetable for Pickett, the Browns will now split the quarterback reps between Flacco, Gabriel and Sanders until his return. This will give the coaching staff a better look at both rookie quarterbacks, as they now have the opportunity to receive an increased workload heading into the preseason.

