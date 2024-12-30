Browns Could Replace Nick Chubb with Ohio State Star
The Cleveland Browns will have some tough decisions to make this offseason. Arguably the most difficult will have to do with the future of running back Nick Chubb.
Prior to his gruesome knee injury last season, Chubb was one of the most feared running backs in the NFL. He made his return to the field this year, but looked like a shell of his former self.
When all was said and done on his 2024 season, which was cut short due to a broken foot, Chubb played in eight games. He ended up carrying the football 102 times for 332 yards and three touchdowns. Those numbers average out to a disappointing 3.3 yards per carry.
At 29 years old, there is legitimate reason to believe that Chubb may never bounce back to who he was before the knee injury.
Keeping that in mind, there is a good chance that the Browns will look to bring in a replacement for Chubb. Even if they work out a deal to bring him back for another season, Cleveland has to get more production on the ground than he was able to provide this year.
AtoZ Sports had a very intriguing idea in a recent NFL mock draft. They had the Browns bringing in an Ohio State Buckeyes' star running back to help replace Chubb.
In their mock draft, they had Cleveland selecting Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson in the third round.
Bringing Henderson onboard would be a very popular move within the Browns' fan base. Keeping Buckeyes players home is always something that fans love to see.
Henderson is coming off of what has been another impressive season. Even though he split time in the backfield with Quinshon Judkins, he put together big numbers.
Heading into Ohio State's matchup against the Oregon Ducks in the College Football Playoff, Henderson has racked up 831 yards and eight touchdowns on 118 carries. He has averaged 7.0 yards per carry.
If Cleveland were to select Henderson, he would bring elite playmaking ability for the future. He may not be ready to be a workhorse running back right off the bat, but a two-headed backfield of Henderson and Chubb might actually work out.
There is a lot of time between now and the NFL Draft. However, Henderson would be a great piece alongside Chubb if the Browns chose to go that route and he would offer them a legitimate future replacement as he continues to improve and hone his craft.