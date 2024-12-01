Cleveland Browns Could Target Minnesota Vikings QB
The Cleveland Browns have a lot of questions surrounding the quarterback position moving forward.
Deshaun Watson is locked in for two more years with big money being owed to him. Unfortunately, he's not a starting caliber quarterback and bringing him back as the starter would almost certainly mean more disappointment.
There is a chance that the franchise could simply bring back Jameis Winston. He has played well in the starts he has been given this season. However, he's not going to be a long-term option.
Another potential target has come up and been suggested for the Browns.
Britt Gerken of Dawg Pound Daily has made an intriguing suggestion for Cleveland. Sam Darnold was brought up as a potential option for the Browns.
"The Vikings are probably not going to be bringing Darnold back. They just signed Daniel Jones, who could be a great cheaper option to compete with McCarthy is he is cleared. If the Browns can get Darnold, he is young enough and talented enough that he could turn into the Browns desperately desired franchise quarterback."
Darnold could end up being too expensive for Cleveland to pursue, but if they can get a deal done with him that makes sense he would be a massive upgrade.
During the 2024 NFL season thus far with the Minnesota Vikings, Darnold has completed 67.6 percent of his pass attempts for 2,952 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.
At just 27 years old, he could make sense as a long-term target for the Browns. He hasn't been viewed as a star in recent years, but his resurgence with the Vikings makes this an extremely interesting possibility.
Again, with the way he has played this season, Cleveland may not be able to pony up enough money to get him. There are other teams around the NFL who would likely have interest in signing him as well.
Expect to continue hearing a lot of speculation about what the Browns could do at quarterback. Darnold may not end up being a target, but he sure would be a breath of fresh air and provide Cleveland with a positive outlook at a position that has been a major disappoointment in recent. years.