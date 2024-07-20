Cleveland Browns Deemed Top 10 NFL Roster By Ex-NFL Player
The Cleveland Browns were ranked shockingly low in a recent power ranking of all 32 NFL teams. A big reason why No. 22 overall was so shocking is because the Browns went 11-6 last season and made the playoffs even with a depleted roster due to injuries. This season, if the team can remain healthier than last year, Cleveland should have a top-tier NFL roster.
An ex-NFL player and current NFL analyst agreed that the Browns have a top 10 roster in the NFL. Bucky Brooks released his top 10 rankings on FOX Sports and the Browns snuck in at No. 10.
When evaluating each team, Brooks made a list of the "blue-chip players" and also came up with a wild card as well. Myles Garrett, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Denzel Ward, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and David Njoku were listed as the blue chips and Deshaun Watson was deemed the wild card.
"The Browns believed they were just a quarterback away a few years ago when they acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster deal that sent shockwaves throughout the league," explained Brooks. "The three-time Pro Bowler was expected to take the Browns to the next level with an electric game that meshed well with the team's offensive approach. Though the team is still waiting for a return on their hefty investment, the Browns remain a viable contender due to a roster loaded with high-end talent at key positions."
Although Brooks, like many analysts and even NFL fans out there are questioning whether Watson can return to what he was in Houston, he seems to hold a belief in the rest of the roster on offense and defense.
The Browns were one of two AFC North teams to make the top 10 of Brooks as the Baltimore Ravens came in at No. 6 on the list.
The Dallas Cowboys happen to sit one spot ahead of the Browns at No. 9 and the two teams are set to open the season against each other in Cleveland.