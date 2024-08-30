Cleveland Browns Star Denzel Ward Making Big Change Amid Concussion Issues
Denzel Ward has had a lot of concussion issues since being drafted by the Cleveland Browns. His latest concussion during training camp was the fifth of his NFL career.
Keeping that in mind, there has been major concern about his future.
Now, Ward has announced that he will be making a big change for the 2024 season. He will be wearing a new helmet that offers him more protection and that will ease the chances that he gets another concussion.
In a short quote shared by Tom Withers of the Associated Press, Ward revealed that he has no plans to change how he plays.
"I can't let the receivers off that easy in this league."
Having five concussions in six seasons is very concerning. That kind of track record can lead to a heavily shortened career and major issues following a shorter career.
Ward is also one of the biggest key pieces for the Browns' defense. They need him on the field. Making sure that he stays healthy is in everyone's best interest, on the field and off of it.
During the 2023 season with Cleveland, Ward ended up playing in 13 games. He racked up 34 total tackles to go along with a forced fumble, two interceptions, and 11 defended passes. Back in 2022, he totaled 53 tackles, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions, and 15 defended passes.
Just looking at those numbers, it's clear how important he is for the Browns.
Looking ahead at the upcoming 2024 season, Cleveland is expected to have at least a top-three defense. Many believe that they are going to be the best overall defense in the NFL.
In order to live up to the hype and expectations, the Browns' defense will need to have Ward on the field.
Hopefully, the new helmet will work and keep him healthy. Avoiding a sixth concussion is the clear priority and it's good news to see him working towards making sure that he does everything in his power to protect himself.