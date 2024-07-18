Browns Digest

Cleveland Browns' Denzel Ward Named No. 2 Cornerback In The NFL

NFL executives, coaches and scouts have been asked to rank their top players at every position by ESPN. At cornerback, Denzel Ward of the Cleveland Browns is way at the top of the list.

Cole McDaniel

Nov 5, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates his broken up pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) during the third quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 5, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates his broken up pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) during the third quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports / Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Cleveland Browns have an excellent trio of cornerbacks with Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson Jr. and Greg Newsome II. Ward, the seven-year NFL veteran and Northeast Ohio native is the leader of this group.

Since joining the Browns as the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the former Ohio State star has commanded respect from opposing quarterbacks and wide receivers. He is a two-time Pro Bowler and was a major part of the best defense in the NFL last season. In 2023, Ward had 34 total tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

ESPN has been asking NFL executives, coaches and scouts for their opinions on the best players at each position in the NFL. On Thursday morning, Jeremy Fowler published the story with the Top 10 results for the cornerback position. Denzel Ward is clearly very highly thought of around the NFL after sitting at No. 2 on the list.

Cornerback breaks up pass as players go to ground.
Sep 24, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) breaks up a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) during the second quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports / Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Surtain II from the Denver Broncos took the top spot and Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets is No. 3, just behind Ward.

No other cornerbacks in the AFC North ranked in the Top 10, but Baltimore's Marlon Humphrey was named an honorable mention.

When Ward is healthy, he is a lockdown corner and can shut down the best of the best at the wide receiver position. Hopefully for the Browns, Ward has a relatively healthy year in 2024 and once again lives up to his value as a top-tier corner in this league.

If the Cleveland secondary has another outstanding season, perhaps Ward will be joined by Emerson or Newsome in the Top 10 headed into the 2025 season. Before this group faces opposition, they will look to give the Browns' offense fits in training camp, which is set to begin in less than a week.

Published
Cole McDaniel

COLE MCDANIEL

Cole McDaniel is a contributor to both Browns Digest and Cavs Insider. He is the Vice President of Operations for Kee on Sports, most notably serving as lead NFL Draft analyst and the play-by-play voice for high school football. He can also be heard on numerous Baldwin Wallace University athletics broadcasts and has served as Cleveland SC's color commentator since 2019. Cole is a 2019 graduate of Baldwin Wallace where he also played soccer. 

Home/News