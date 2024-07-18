Cleveland Browns' Denzel Ward Named No. 2 Cornerback In The NFL
The Cleveland Browns have an excellent trio of cornerbacks with Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson Jr. and Greg Newsome II. Ward, the seven-year NFL veteran and Northeast Ohio native is the leader of this group.
Since joining the Browns as the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the former Ohio State star has commanded respect from opposing quarterbacks and wide receivers. He is a two-time Pro Bowler and was a major part of the best defense in the NFL last season. In 2023, Ward had 34 total tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble.
ESPN has been asking NFL executives, coaches and scouts for their opinions on the best players at each position in the NFL. On Thursday morning, Jeremy Fowler published the story with the Top 10 results for the cornerback position. Denzel Ward is clearly very highly thought of around the NFL after sitting at No. 2 on the list.
Patrick Surtain II from the Denver Broncos took the top spot and Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets is No. 3, just behind Ward.
No other cornerbacks in the AFC North ranked in the Top 10, but Baltimore's Marlon Humphrey was named an honorable mention.
When Ward is healthy, he is a lockdown corner and can shut down the best of the best at the wide receiver position. Hopefully for the Browns, Ward has a relatively healthy year in 2024 and once again lives up to his value as a top-tier corner in this league.
If the Cleveland secondary has another outstanding season, perhaps Ward will be joined by Emerson or Newsome in the Top 10 headed into the 2025 season. Before this group faces opposition, they will look to give the Browns' offense fits in training camp, which is set to begin in less than a week.