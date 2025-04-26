Browns Star Sends Bold Message to Shedeur Sanders
The Cleveland Browns selected Shedeur Sanders with the 144th pick of the NFL Draft on Saturday, trading up with the Seattle Seahawks to acquire him.
It ended an unexpectedly long wait for Sanders, who was widely expected to be the second quarterback off the board in the first round.
Nevertheless, Sanders found a home in Cleveland, and Browns cornerback Denzel Ward has already welcomed the Colorado Buffaloes superstar.
Sanders will join a quarterback room that already includes Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel. Deshaun Watson is still on the roster, too, but he is sidelined with a torn Achilles.
It will certainly be interesting to see what type of role Sanders undertakes in Year 1. Will he immediately begin the 2025 campaign as the starter? Or will he serve as a backup while Flacco takes the reins until Sanders is ready? Heck, there is also a chance Sanders doesn't even play next season.
Whatever the case may be, the Browns may have found their franchise quarterback. Sanders led the nation in completion percentage this past season and also threw 37 touchdown passes, establishing himself as one of the top signal-callers in college football.
Some even likened Sanders to Patrick Mahomes in the months leading up to the draft, but clearly, NFL executives did not think that was a very apt comparison.
Regardless, Cleveland was able to bag Sanders in the fifth round of the draft, and now, we'll get to see if the Browns have finally found their long-term answer under center.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns Make Brutal NFL Draft Blunder That Could Haunt Them for Years
MORE: Cleveland Browns Make Major Shedeur Sanders Announcement
MORE: Cleveland Browns Pull Off Massive Shedeur Sanders Trade
MORE: Browns Do Something Not Done in NFL Draft for 12 Years
MORE: Cleveland Browns Surprisingly Double Down at Running Back in NFL Draft