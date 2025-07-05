Browns QB Deshaun Watson's Coach Takes Aim at Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders has been a very involved parent with Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, but some have questioned Deion's strategy.
Deshaun Watson's quarterback coach, Quincy Avery, is the latest person to wonder what is actually behind Deion's motives, calling out the Colorado Buffaloes head coach in a recent appearance on the Maggie and Perloff show.
“My forecast is that at some point this year, it’s going to get really, really difficult and Deion Sanders is going to have to make a real decision,” Avery said. “Was he doing this the whole time to prop his son up and help him become this top-tier quarterback — which he did help him do? Or does he want to do this because he really cares about the kids?”
Avery is far from the first individual to criticize Deion. Many have accused him of being a helicopter parent, while others have said he is only in it to put himself in the spotlight.
Of course, there is also a large swath of fans who give Deion credit for being a very present father, guiding Shedeur through the process in college and the NFL Draft on his way to the Browns.
Many have also surmised that Shedeur's fall to the fifth round of the draft has something to do with teams not wanting to deal with Deion.
Only Deion knows his true intent, and until proven otherwise, he obviously deserves the benefit of the doubt. We'll see if Shedeur can help silence the critics in 2025 and beyond.
