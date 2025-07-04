Browns' Myles Garrett Sets the Record Straight on His Leadership
Over the last several months, the leadership acumen of Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been called into question. Not just because he publicly demanded a trade earlier in the offseason, but also because he skipped the first wave of organized team activities.
Many felt it was not a good look for Garrett to not be present at OTAs, especially after essentially complaining — or at least expressing serious concern — about the direction of the franchise and then signing a record-breaking four-year, $160 million contract extension.
However, the 29-year-old takes his status as a leader very seriously, and he made that very clear with training camp just around the corner.
“I look forward to having my best season for sure, and I think it’s trending that way,” Garrett said, via Zac Jackson of The Athletic. “I think everything’s pointed in that direction. And I like where we are as a defensive unit. It’s really firing, really rolling, and I think it’s really clicking as far as the scheme and the plays. (Since) the day I set foot here at this facility, with this organization, I’ve had an opportunity to have a platform and to set a standard. And I’ve got to continue to be the leader for this team and set that standard.”
The Browns selected Garrett with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, and since then, he has predominantly been the face of the franchise. Yes, Baker Mayfield was around for four years, and Nick Chubb was present from 2018 through last season, but the one constant has been Garrett, who has established himself as one of the best players in football.
Garrett won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2023 and followed that up by registering 47 tackles, 14 sacks and three forced fumbles last year, earning his sixth Pro Bowl appearance and his fourth First-Team All-Pro selection.
Of course, Cleveland went just 3-14 in 2024, which resulted in a very frustrated Garrett. But perhaps the veteran is prepared to turn over a new leaf and spearhead the next era of Browns football. Hopefully, that involves more winning this time.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Myles Garrett Reveals Strong Message to Browns Teammates After Trade Demand
MORE: Former NFL Star Reacts Strongly to Browns' Shocking Roster Decision
MORE: Analyst Absolutely Unloads on Browns for One Major Offseason Move
MORE: Browns Receive Blunt Take on Controversial Travis Hunter Decision