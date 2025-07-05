Cleveland Browns Projected to Make Two More Surprising Roster Cuts
The Cleveland Browns have already made one surprising cut this offseason, parting ways with defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo. Are they any other jarring moves coming?
Damon Wolfe of Cleveland.com discussed the possibility recently, revealing that linebacker Jordan Hicks and defensive tackle Shelby Harris are a couple of more players who could be released.
"I think Jordan Hicks could be a guy that could be in danger," Wolfe said. "... Hicks could be the odd man looking out based on his age and health history. Other than that, Shelby Harris is another guy on the defensive line kind of in the same category."
Hicks joined the Browns last year and played in 12 games during the 2024 campaign, logging 78 tackles and a couple of sacks. It marked the first time since 2018 that he did not record 100 tackles in a single season.
Now 33 years old, Hicks definitely does not fit Cleveland's timeline, and with some younger players — such as 2024 sixth-round pick Nathaniel Watson — on the horizon, it may be wise for the Browns to cut ties with Hicks in order to give someone else an opportunity.
Meanwhile, Harris — who turns 34 in August — has spent the last couple of years in Cleveland and has been a productive member of the defensive line rotation, but he is definitely expendable, especially with Mike Hall Jr. returning and with the Browns selecting Mason Graham with the fifth overall pick in the NFL Draft.
It certainly makes sense for Cleveland to run with more of a youth movement, so sending both Hicks and Harris packing is within the realm of possibility.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns' Myles Garrett Sets the Record Straight on His Leadership
MORE: Myles Garrett Reveals Strong Message to Browns Teammates After Trade Demand
MORE: Former NFL Star Reacts Strongly to Browns' Shocking Roster Decision
MORE: Analyst Absolutely Unloads on Browns for One Major Offseason Move
MORE: Browns Receive Blunt Take on Controversial Travis Hunter Decision