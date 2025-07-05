Cleveland Browns Connected to Pro Bowl Trade With Miami Dolphins
Outside of the NFL Draft, where the Cleveland Browns swung multiple deals, the Browns have been very quiet on the trade front this offseason.
It's actually surprising given all of the seemingly tradeable players Cleveland has, but there is still time for the Browns to make some moves before the start of the 2025 campaign.
One of the top potential trade candidates for Cleveland is former Pro Bowl tight end David Njoku, who is entering the final year of his contract and just watched the Browns select fellow tight end Harold Fannin Jr. in the draft.
While actual trade speculation surrounding Njoku has been relatively tame over the last several months, many are now pointing to a new possible destination for the 29-year-old: the Miami Dolphins.
The Dolphins just traded star Jonnu Smith in a deal that also sent Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers, opening up the need for a tight end in South Beach.
However, Mac Blank of Dawg Pound Daily has warned the Browns against moving Njoku, noting how productive he has been in their aerial attack the past few seasons.
The problem, though, is that Njoku has mostly been a disappointment since being selected by Cleveland in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
He has achieved over 500 yards just four times in eight seasons, and while he did haul in 81 receptions for 882 yards and six touchdowns in 2023, earning a Pro Bowl appearance as a result, he took a rather significant step backward last year.
Now, to be fair to Njoku, the Browns' quarterback situation has not exactly been ideal, but can we really imagine Cleveland re-signing an aging Njoku with Fannin waiting in the wings?
Perhaps the Browns won't move Njoku before the start of the season, but it stands to reason that Cleveland absolutely could jettison him by the trade deadline if the team is already out of playoff contention by then.
