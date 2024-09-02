Cleveland Browns' Deshaun Watson Lands Intriguing Take For 2024 NFL Season
The 2024 NFL season is a pivotal one for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, and everyone knows it.
That's why Mike Jones of The Athletic has named Watson one of the 24 most intriguing players in the league heading into the year.
As a matter of fact, Jones placed Watson ninth on the list.
The Browns acquired Watson in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans back in March 2022, and while the Texans are reveling in their massive haul for the signal-caller, Cleveland is still aiming to get some sort of a positive return.
Since joining the Browns, Watson has played in a grand total of 12 games. He missed 11 games in his debut campaign due to a suspension, and last season, he appeared in just six contests before going down with a shoulder injury that ultimately required surgery.
During his time on the field, the 28-year-old has thrown for 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions, a far cry from his level of performance throughout his three straight Pro Bowl seasons in Houston.
Watson has not played in the preseason, but he is expected to be ready for Week 1.
Given all of the uncertainty surrounding the Clemson product going into 2024, you can see why there is a whole lot of trepidation about Cleveland as a whole.
The Browns' hopes of a deep playoff run largely hinge on Watson, regardless of the fact that the team managed to win 11 games in spite of shuffling through five different quarterbacks in 2023.
We'll see if Watson can prove all of his doubters wrong starting in Cleveland's season opener against the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday.