Browns' Deshaun Watson Reveals Strong Reaction To Potential Style Change
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is a terrific athlete, but just because he can run does not necessarily mean he wants to.
Not regularly, anyway.
When asked about whether or not he would want more designed run plays for himself, Watson offered a pretty blunt response.
"I'm not going in there to ask them for more designed runs. ... If I don't have to run, I'm not going to run," Watson said, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. "I'm not trying to take any hits. ... I'm not a running quarterback, in a sense. I can make things happen, but I'm not trying to run."
Watson has carried the ball 14 times for 85 yards and a touchdown this season.
"I'm not a running back. It's not my specialty," added Watson. "They signed me to throw the ball, make decisions and be a quarterback, not a runner."
The 28-year-old ran with the football much more during his Houston Texans days, topping out at 551 rushing yards in 2018. He ran for over 400 yards three years in a row between 2018 and 2020, making three straight Pro Bowl appearances during that span.
Watson has certainly not made a habit of tucking the ball and scrambling with the Browns, as he totaled 175 rushing yards in six games two years ago and 142 yards in six more contests in 2023.
The problem is that Watson isn't throwing the football well, either.
Through the first three games of the season, the Clemson product has registered 551 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 57.8 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 71.4.
Cleveland is 1-2 on the year and will face the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday.