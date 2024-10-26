Browns QB Deshaun Watson Sends Post-Surgery Message
The Cleveland Browns lost starting quarterback Deshaun Watson for the rest of the season last week to a torn Achilles.
Watson had started the 2024 season off very slowly and fans had been calling for him to be replaced. This injury will give Jameis Winston a chance to show what he's capable of doing.
Now, Watson has officially undergone his surgery to repair his Achilles. He sent out a message on social media to the fans following the operation.
“Appreciate everyone for the prayers and love! More glory!” Watson posted
It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for Watson with the Browns. Many believe that the franchise will consider drafting one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
With his season now over, Watson will finish his third year with Cleveland playing only seven games. He completed 63.4 percent of his pass attempts for 1,148 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. Watson also picked up 148 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Clearly, those numbers were nothing close to what Watson or the Browns were hoping to see.
There is no real reason to believe that Watson can be a franchise quarterback for Cleveland. That isn't to dog on Watson, but it's simply the truth.
Coming into the 2024 season, the same questions and observations were present.
At 29 years old, Watson still has two years left on his contact. That could lead to the Browns bringing in talent at other positions and waiting to target a new quarterback. Perhaps Watson will get one more chance next season.
All of that being said, it's a disappointing way to end yet another disappointing season for Watson. His three years in Cleveland have gone nothing close to what he had planned.
Now, his future with the Browns is in jeopardy and he won't be able to get back on the field to try and close out the season strong.