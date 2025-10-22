Garrett Wilson trade rumors: could Cleveland Browns trade for Jets receiver?
In the past 24 hours, Garrett Wilson has been mentioned as a rumored trade target for the Cleveland Browns, picking up serious steam and causing fans to salivate over the potential addition that could save them from having one of the worst passing offenses in the league.
It’s no secret that the Browns have a serious problem at wide receiver.
The group is not performing well, and the Browns’ passing numbers are anemic, with the third-fewest passing yards (178.3 per game), the second-fewest passing touchdowns (five), and the third-lowest completion percentage (58.8%).
The New York Jets’ passing game isn’t much better, and they have two fewer wins than the Browns. That’s why rumors of Wilson being shopped around the league are picking up major steam.
The former Ohio State receiver has been consistent in New York despite constant turmoil at quarterback, posting three 1,000-yard seasons in his first three years, but it seems his patience has run out with the Jets organization.
The Browns were clearly going to have to address wide receiver in the offseason, but could they take the chance to get a proven talent in the building now—before the draft—giving them an opportunity to focus on filling other positions?
It’s something that Andrew Berry, who has proven to be an aggressive GM, would certainly consider.
But what would the asking price for Wilson be? I
n the offseason, we saw two major pass-catchers get traded. George Pickens, who had become an albatross in Pittsburgh, was moved to Dallas for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick—a move that has paid dividends for the Cowboys’ offense this year.
Another wideout who found himself on the move this season was two-time Pro Bowler DK Metcalf, who was traded from Seattle to Pittsburgh for a 2025 second-round pick (No. 52 overall) and a late-round pick swap.
If these trades resemble what the asking price for Wilson could be, the Browns could hypothetically acquire the former Buckeye while keeping both of their first-round picks and setting up whoever will be the starting quarterback in 2026 to have a proven number one option at receiver—and still have ample premium picks remaining to solve issues on the offensive line or further bolster the receiving room.
Time will tell if there’s any truth to these rumors, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a Browns fan who wouldn’t love the idea of seeing a talent like Wilson in a Cleveland jersey.