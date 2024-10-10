Browns Encouraged to Trade Veteran Pass-Rusher
The Cleveland Browns are heading into what is an extremely important game in Week 6. At this point in the season, it's as close to a must-win as it can get.
Should the Browns end up losing their fifth straight game, a 1-5 record is very difficult to rebound from. On the other hand, if they can pull off a win over the Philadelphia Eagles, they could start getting their season back on track.
At this point in time, the Browns have shown no reason to believe that they can get back to being a winning football team. A lot of things have been going wrong and it will be difficult to fix all of the problems.
With that in mind, Cleveland is starting to be a team talked about as a potential franchise to watch ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline.
Mike Luciano of the FanSided website Dawg Pound Daily has suggested that the Browns should look to trade veteran pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith before the deadline.
"Smith has one year left on his deal, but the financial investment is minimal and whomever trades for him could cut bait without a huge penalty if it goes sideways. Still, Smith is wasting away on the Browns, and Cleveland might be better turning a draft pick into a young contributor than keeping him around."
Smith is currently 32 years old. He's entering the final stage of his prime. While he's still a very good pass-rusher, his age doesn't bode well for his long-term ability to produce big numbers in Cleveland.
So far this season in five games, Smith has totaled 13 tackles to go along with three sacks. Clearly, he's still more than capable of making a big impact. That will make him a valuable potential target for any team out there needing a better pass rush.
What could the Browns expect to receive for Smith? More than likely, a fourth or fifth-round pick would be the compensation. If that was the price tag, it would be worth moving off of him.
Of course, Cleveland would only start making trades if they lose this week and possibly next week as well.
Right now, it certainly appears that the Browns are headed towards being one of the worst teams in the league. Anything can happen, but it has been nothing short of a depressing season in Cleveland.
Keep an eye on Smith being a potential trade candidate ahead of the deadline this year.