Browns Fans Call For Kevin Stefanski's Job After Eagles Loss
Once again, the Cleveland Browns suffered a frustrating loss. This time, they ended up falling on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles by a final score of 20-16.
The outside noise has grown deafening. Fans are angry and rightfully so.
Coming into the season, the Browns were expected to be a competitive football team. Instead, they have been one of the worst in the NFL.
Week in and week out, they have shown zero fire. They have looked unprepared and lazy. A lot of that backlash should and is coming back on head coach Kevin Stefanski.
Following the game, Stefanski also stated that he is stick with quarterback Deshaun Watson. He's refused to make changes all season long, whether that be his call or the call of ownership. Something has to change, but he's not making them.
After losing to the Eagles, fans took to social media and began calling for Stefanski's job.
Here are just a few examples of the kinds of things being said about the Cleveland head coach right now.
Even Pro Football Network is asking the question about whether or not Stefanski is on the hot seat.
Honestly, at this point, calling for Stefanski's job makes perfect sense. Even if ownership is holding him back from making decisions, he has done a horrible job in all aspects this season.
Stefanski has failed to make changes on the field with his lineup, has not made a move to address the coaching staff issues, has failed to make adjustments in games, and can't even get his team to show up motivated to play football. It looks like he's lost the locker room.
Maybe that isn't the case. Maybe everything is perfectly fine with the Browns. At least, that may be what is trying to be protrayed.
However, the poor performance of the team and Stefanski's apparent inability to get more out of his team or make changes should place him firmly on the hot seat heading into Week 7.