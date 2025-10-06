Cleveland Browns fantasy football outlook with Dillon Gabriel starting
As Andrew Berry and Co. attempt to figure out how to manage this 1-4 Cleveland Browns roster, many others are trying to decide whether any Cleveland Browns are worth playing on their fantasy teams.
Dillon Gabriel started against the Vikings and looked in control of the offense despite some struggles. With Gabriel entrenched now, how does this affect your favorite Browns in the fantasy world?
Quinshon Judkins is the safest bet in the Browns offense right now, which doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon. Judkins only posted 13.8 points this week in ESPN PPR (points per reception) leagues, but the underlying statistics are encouraging.
Judkins earned season-high totals in carries (23) and rushing yards (110) as Kevin Stefanski tried to balance out running and passing in his play-calling this week. Judkins also had 2 or 3 big gains called back because of penalties, which affected his totals.
Going forward, Judkins should be viewed as a solid RB2 with higher weekly potential depending on the matchup.
David Njoku was the performer who gained the most from the quarterback change this weekend, and he turned in his best outing in 2025 to date. Njoku corralled six catches on nine targets for 67 yards and a touchdown. That line was good enough for 18.7 points in ESPN PPR leagues.
Njoku looked to be a safety blanket for Gabriel, especially considering the Browns’ lack of depth at wide receiver. He will probably be more involved with the offense going forward if the London game is an indicator of things to come.
Njoku should be viewed as a low-tier TE1, but the lack of quality tight ends this season makes him an intriguing week-to-week start.
One guy who did not perform as well this weekend was third-round rookie Harold Fannin Jr. Fannin caught four passes on four targets for 13 yards and his first career touchdown. His shared workload and Njoku’s performance this week could limit his opportunities.
However, Fannin has a ton of growth potential with Gabriel as the starter. Gabriel is more familiar with Fannin based on second-team reps, and he could start to lean on his rookie tight end later on in the season.
Fannin is an intriguing stash on your bench, and he is currently available in 76% of ESPN fantasy leagues.
Perhaps the Browns’ most underwhelming skill player, Jerry Jeudy, continued his nightmare 2025 against the Vikings. Jeudy secured two catches for only 15 yards, a season low.
In a more disappointing sign, Jeudy was outpaced in targets by not only David Njoku but also undrafted rookie Isaiah Bond. Jeudy has averaged only 6.9 fantasy points per game this season.
Jeudy should be avoided as a weekly play, unless it is an absolute desperation move.