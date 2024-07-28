Cleveland Browns Get New Massive Update on Nick Chubb's Health
The Cleveland Browns are hoping to see star running back Nick Chubb get back on the field at some point early on during the 2024 NFL season.
After suffering one of the most gruesome knee injuries last season, simply having him back on the field at any point in 2024 would be a welcome sight. However, he's on an impressive pace in his recovery process and wants to get back on the field as soon as possible.
Keeping that in mind, a new update has been shared about Chubb with training camp underway.
According to Browns' reporter Mary Kay Cabot on Thursday, Chubb was running full sprints after practice and was showing off impressive cutting ability. While it wasn't filmed, the update is incredibly positive for Cleveland.
Chubb is going to be a massive X-Factor that helps decide what kind of season the Browns can truly have.
If he's able to return to the field and be a serious threat on the ground, the offense has an opportunity to be elite. Of course, they will also need Deshaun Watson to step up and play like the franchise quarterback he was acquired to be.
Outside of Chubb and Watson, the Cleveland offense is stacked with talent.
Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, and Elijah Moore are all great talents at wide receiver. David Njoku is one of the most impactful tight ends in the NFL. The offense line should be solid.
Nothing is holding the Browns back from being a serious playoff contender. If they play up to their potential, the sky is the limit.
Getting Chubb back on the field and playing like he did before his injury would be the icing on top of the cake. He could even helped lead Cleveland to contention for the AFC North division title.
Expect to see more updates about Chubb in the near future. He's made amazing progress in his recovery, but the question still remains about when he will make his highly anticipated return during the season.