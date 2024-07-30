Browns Digest

Cleveland Browns' Grant Delpit Rated A Top 15 Strong Safety In Madden 25

Grant Delpit is coming off a strong campaign in 2023 but missed some time due to injury. EA Sports has Delpit as the No. 12 strong safety in Madden 25's ratings.

Cole McDaniel

Nov 5, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; The field is reflected in the visor of Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) during warm ups before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Grant Delpit elevated his game in his second season in the NFL and tallied an impressive 105 total tackles in 2022. Last season, Delpit's game appeared to still be on the rise, but he only ended up playing in 13 games due to injury. Even while missing four regular season games, Delpit had 80 total tackles and 63 of those were solo tackles. He only had 72 solo tackles in 17 games in 2022.

As the 25-year-old safety prepares for his fourth season with the Cleveland Browns, he has switched his jersey number from No. 22 to No. 9. With the release of EA Sports Madden 25 coming up, fans will get to see Delpit's new jersey number in a game uniform there before he steps on the field versus the Cowboys in September. In addition to getting to see Delpit's new number, he is rated as a top 15 strong safety in the new video game.

EA Sports released the safety ratings on Tuesday and Delpit sits at an 82 overall. That makes him the No. 12 strong safety in the video game, just one spot behind Kansas City's Justin Reid and one spot ahead of Kamren Curl from the Los Angeles Rams. Delpit is an 89 for speed, 60 for strength, 87 for agility, 89 for jumping, 86 for injury and 94 for stamina.

Safety tackles quarterback on the move.
Dec 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) stretches for yardage as Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) defends during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

In Madden 24, Delpit was a 79 overall. Surpassing that 80 overall mark means Delpit is definitely trending in the right direction in the eyes of the video game creators and developers.

In real life, Delpit seems to be ready to go for the 2024-25 season. On Tuesday, he spoke with the media at training camp in West Virginia and addressed the team's difficult schedule. Delpit seems to be unbothered by a potentially difficult journey ahead in the regular season. In fact, he doesn't seem to want it any other way.

Delpit will be an important part of the Browns secondary this season as Cleveland looks to slow down some of the many dangerous passing attacks in the AFC.

