Cleveland Browns Harshly Criticized Over 'Weird' Deshaun Watson Situation
The Cleveland Browns are entering their final preseason game of the year against the Seattle Seahawks this week. With that in mind, there are still a ton of question marks surrounding the team, including about the status of quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Heading into the preseason finale, the Browns have been harshly criticized over their "weird" situation with Watson.
Jason Lloyd of The Athletic took a look at Watson and his current "arm soreness" issues that has kept him held out of practice.
“The whole thing is weird, the vibe around this entire camp. It’s just weird. It’s the only best word to describe it. It doesn’t make sense.”
Lloyd is questioning why Watson has been limited in practice and what exactly he's dealing with.
Recently, head coach Kevin Stefanski had this to say about his starting quarterback's injury status.
“Deshaun was a little sore. I decided to just hold back a little bit with him, but not overly concerned."
In addition to the injury question, Lloyd also believes that Watson and Cleveland have not been on the same page about his preseason playing time.
“There were people in Deshaun’s camp who were making it sound like he wouldn’t play in the preseason. And then Kevin comes out and says he’s going to play. Then Deshaun comes out and says it’s news to me. And now Kevin backtracks and says we’ll reassess as we get closer to the game. Then Deshaun just shuts it down. Yeah, it’s weird.”
Honestly, Lloyd has a very strong point. It does seem like Watson may be the one trying to shut down the idea of playing in the preseason. If that is the case, it's a major concern.
Watson has been a massive disappointment in his first two years with the Browns. He has only played in 12 regular season games in the two years he has been in Cleveland.
An NFL analyst recently revealed a brutal breakdown about Watson's failures so far with the Browns.
All of that being said, fans can only hope that Cleveland and Watson are on the same page. They also hope that Watson is all in on turning his career around and getting back on track in 2024.
Only time will tell, but for right now things definitely do seem weird.