NFL Analyst Reveals Brutal Breakdown of Browns QB Deshaun Watson's Failures
Since the Cleveland Browns made the massive trade to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans, they have been met with disappointment.
In each of his first two seasons, Watson has only played in six games. Clearly, playing 12 games in a two-year stretch isn't an ideal situation to begin with.
When he has been on the field, Watson has not been good.
Doug Clawson of CBS Sports has revealed a brutal breakdown of Watson's failures since being acquired by the Browns. He even mentioned that the move to acquire Watson is trending towards being the worst trade in NFL history.
Hopefully, Watson will be able to begin to make things right during the 2024 season.
Looking at those numbers and how much was given up to get Watson is enough to make a Cleveland fan sick. When he was acquired, he was viewed as a superstar and a long-term franchise quarterback. There is still time for him to reach those expectations, but he has to do it this season.
At 28 years old, the Browns are holding out hope. If he is able to make a huge leap this year, Cleveland could be a very dangerous team in the AFC.
Around him, the Browns have brought in a lot of talented pieces. Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy will form a dangerous two-headed monster at wide receiver. Nick Chubb will return from his gruesome knee injury at some point this year as well.
All of that being said, the 2024 season is the definition of make-or-break for Watson. Should he struggle again, Cleveland would likely have to consider moving on from him.
On the other hand, if he figures things out and plays like he's capable of playing, he could still be the long-term quarterback for the Browns.
Only time will tell if he can turn things around, but it's important season for both parties. Watson could very well be playing for his career as a starting quarterback.