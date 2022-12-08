Cleveland Browns Have two of the NFL's More Consistent Wide Receivers According to This Metric

According to one metric, the Cleveland Browns are operating their offense with two of the more consistent wide receivers in the NFL. Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones have been vital for this offense.

The growth of Peoples-Jones speaks for itself. He's become a chain-moving threat for the Browns and he's dependable. He's a nice blocker, he does it all. This season he has eight games of at least 50 receiving yards. Overall, the Michigan product already has a career-high 637 receiving yards. As a second to the third option in this offense, he's excelled.

Cooper has been as advertised, making the fifth-round pick he was dealt for from the Dallas Cowboys look silly. This season with Jacoby Brissett running the offense, Cooper has put out seven games of at least 50 receiving yards. Cooper has 832 yards with seven touchdowns.

On pace for 1,178 receiving yards, it would rank the second most that Cooper has had in a season. That is a testament to the connection he and Brissett had as well.

Travis Kelce and Stefan Diggs lead the league with 11 games of 50+. They're both All-Pro caliber players that their offenses heavily rely on.

Cleveland and Watson remain in good shape with their consistent duo going into the future.

