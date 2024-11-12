Browns Coach Next Up on the Chopping Block?
The Cleveland Browns have suffered through a brutal season so far in 2024. Heading into Week 11, they hold a 2-7 record and are headed towards an expected top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
To this point in the year, there are no reasons to think that the Browns can turn things around. They have shown zero signs of being talented enough to overcome their 2-7 start.
Following their rough start to the season, could a Cleveland coach be next up on the chopping block and potentially end up getting fired?
Isaiah De Los Santos of Factory of Sadness has suggested that offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey could end up being the next coach fired in the NFL.
"This year has been an undeniable disaster for this offense, and that weight falls primarily on Dorsey's shoulders. Though his quarterback situation wasn't ideal with Deshaun Watson, the Browns were still competitive with the lesser-talented Jacoby Brissett running the show for most of the 2022 campaign, and with an off-the-couch Joe Flacco to end the 2023 season."
He also suggested that one more brutal game offensively could cost Dorsey his job.
"So far, Dorsey has shown zero redeeming qualities as an OC, nor has he made a case to be worth sticking around past the end of this year. Assuming those trends continue, all it takes is one more huge disaster of a game to possibly end his Cleveland tenure."
In Week 11 action, the Browns will be hitting the road for a matchup against the New Orleans Saints. This is an opportunity for Cleveland to pick up a much-needed win.
While the Saints are coming off of a big win last week, they have struggled for much of the 2024 season as well. If the Browns show up and put together another dud performance, a change may end up being made.
Needless to say, there is still a lot at stake in Cleveland for the remainder of the year. There are coaches coaching for their jobs and players playing for their jobs as well.
It will be very interesting to see how the team looks coming off of their bye week. Dorsey, in particular, is a coach to keep an eye on as a potential candidate to be fired if things don't improve.