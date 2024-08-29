Cleveland Browns' Kevin Stefanski Announces Team Captains For 2024
The Cleveland Browns' 2024 regular-season opener is just over a week away, and head coach Kevin Stefanski has announced the team's captains in preparation for the opener.
The Browns' captains will be long snapper Charley Hughlett, offensive lineman Joel Bitonio, quarterback Deshaun Watson, defensive end Myles Garrett and cornerback Denzel Ward, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
Hughlett and Bitonio are the two longest-tenured Browns players.
Bitonio has been a member of the team since being selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He has established himself as one of the best offensive linemen in football and has made six straight Pro Bowl appearances while earning a couple of First-Team All-Pro selections.
Meanwhile, Cleveland signed Hughlett as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He has been the club's long snapper ever since and has never missed a game.
Watson, Garrett and Ward are certainly the most well-known captains on the list.
For Watson, the choice is obvious. He is the quarterback, after all, and the Browns' Super Bowl hopes largely depend upon how well he plays this season.
Garrett is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and has been a dominant force along Cleveland's defensive line since being taken with the No. 1 overall pick back in 2017.
Then there is Ward, who is the best player on what is one of the best secondaries in football.
The Browns actually boast one of the most talented rosters in the NFL top to bottom. We'll see if that translates into a deep playoff run this year.