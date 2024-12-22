Browns HC Issues Blunt Response to Myles Garrett Rumors
The Cleveland Browns are facing an uncertain future with superstar defensive end Myles Garrett. After his comments recently, there is a very real chance that he could consider requesting a trade from the Browns.
Basically, Garrett wants to see a plan that he agrees with for the future. He wants to win soon and has zero interest in sticking around for any kind of rebuild in Cleveland.
Honestly, the truth of the situation is that the Browns may not be able to sell him on their plan. On the outside looking in, the front office has a lot of work to do to get back into contention and very little money to accomplish that goal.
Following Cleveland's most recently loss against the Cincinnati Bengals today, they dropped to 3-12 on the season. Kevin Stefanski was asked about the Garrett situation.
Stefanski offered a very brief and blunt assessment of the Garrett rumors.
“Anything with me and the players I keep between us.”
Throughout the course of the 2024 NFL season, Garrett has had another big year. He is still one of the best defensive players in the league.
In 15 games, Garrett has racked up 41 tackles, 12 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a defended pass. Those numbers showcase just how valuable Garrett still is for the Browns and how impactful he would be for any team that tried to acquire him in the offseason.
Against the Bengals, Garrett also made some major NFL history. He became the first player in NFL history to record 100 sacks under the age of 29.
All eyes will be on Garrett's situation during the upcoming offseason. Cleveland will have a lot of work to do in order to prove to the superstar defender that they can compete in the near future.
Only time will tell, but this could be one of the biggest storylines during the offseason and Garrett could consider leaving the Browns.