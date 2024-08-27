Cleveland Browns' Kevin Stefanski Reveals Blunt Take On QB Situation
The Cleveland Browns trimmed their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday, and they surprisingly decided to keep four quarterbacks.
Typically, NFL teams retain three signal-callers, but the Browns decided to break the mold.
Well, for now.
Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski provided some rather succinct thoughts on the team's quarterback situation when pressed by reporters.
“We have four good quarterbacks,” Stefanski said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “Simply.”
But do the Browns really plan on keeping four quarterbacks?
“We’ll see,” Stefanski said. “I can speak for today. What’s today?”
The chances of Cleveland actually holding on to four signal-callers seems slim to none. Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Tyler Huntley are all currently on the roster, but Thompson-Robinson and Huntley's names have been heavily involved in trade rumors.
Even Winston's name surfaced in trade speculation earlier on Tuesday, but whether or not the Browns would actually move their top backup shortly after signing him remains to be seen.
Cleveland sifted through five different starting quarterbacks last year, so if any team has experience with a variety of players under center, it's the Browns.
Of course, those were some very extreme circumstances, and Cleveland would obviously hope to avoid that heading into 2024.
The Browns are hoping to get more from Watson, who has played in a grand total of 12 games since being traded to the team in March 2022.
Watson was knocked out for the year after just six games last season due to a shoulder injury.