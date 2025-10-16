Cleveland Browns legend calls for Shedeur Sanders to start
The Cleveland Browns have started this NFL season at 1-5 with a 0-3 record in the AFC North division. Those three AFC North losses are looking worse and worse each week.
Cleveland's offense has been nothing short of extremely disappointing so far this season, they rank least in the NFL in points per game with just 13.7. They are also bottom ten in the NFL in passing yards per game with 190.8, also second-least passing yards per play with just 4.3 yards per completion. The touchdowns have also not been coming up for Cleveland, as so far this season they have just managed to pass for five touchdowns, which ranks third least in the league.
Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel has stepped in and looked solid in his first start against Minnesota accounting for two of those five passing touchdowns. In his last start, Gabriel just managed 221 yards on 52 attempts vs Pittsburgh. While Gabriel has just started two games this year, through those games his yards per attempt is least in the NFL, with just Joe Flacco close to Gabriel.
So is it the quarterback? Is it the offensive line? Could it be the receivers? It depends on who you ask. If you asked former Browns legend Hanford Dixon, he would tell you it's perfect timing to start Shedeur Sanders.
“I want to see him play” Dixon said on The Top Dawgs Show on the BIGPLAY Network.
“I want to see him get out there because I just think that that boy he can maneuver he could do some things he can make some plays he can make up for some of the things that we're missing.”
Dixon’s point seems to echo what most Browns fans & other NFL fans have been pushing for this whole season. The Browns are getting to the point where their offense needs to try everything to try to put some points on the board.
Dixon was also critical of head coach Kevin Stefanski’s play calling this past Sunday against the Steelers. “We don't even attempt the big play down the field. I mean, something's wrong with that offense."
Shedeur could be that impact player for Cleveland moving forward, it’s worth a chance for Stefanski and Berry to think about starting Shedeur in the future. Flacco was benched just four games into the season, Gabriel has only started two games, so right now it isn’t realistic for Sanders to start.
But don’t rule it out within the next month.