Cleveland Browns Linked To San Francisco 49ers' Star Defender
If there is one level of the Cleveland Browns' defense that could use another piece, it's the linebacking corps.
The Browns do have Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, but outside of him, their depth at linebacker is fairly thin, with their other top defenders all being along the defensive line or in the secondary.
That's why Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department feels that Cleveland should pursue San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw in free agency next offseason.
Bleacher Report's NFL staff notes that the Browns did just extend Owusu-Koramoah, indicating they may now be placing more of a priority on linebackers.
Greenlaw has begun the 2024 campaign on the PUP list as he recovers from a torn Achilles he suffered in the Super Bowl last February.
When healthy, Greenlaw is a force, as evidenced by the fact that he racked up 120 tackles, 1.5 sacks and four passes defended with the 49ers last season.
The 27-year-old is in the final year of his deal, and given how tight San Francisco's financial situation is, the Niners may ultimately let him walk next March.
That would open the door for Cleveland to nab him, and the Browns would likely have the cap room to make it work.
Greenlaw entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick back in 2019.
He has spent his entire career with the 49ers, breaking out in 2022 when he rattled off 127 tackles, a couple of forced fumbles, a pair of fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown.
There is no doubt that adding Greenlaw would make Cleveland's defense that much more formidable.