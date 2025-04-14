Browns Linked to Projected First Round WR with 'Star-Level Tools'
The Cleveland Browns could be taking notice of a particular top wide receiver prospect in this year's class, and this time, it's not Colorado's Travis Hunter.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports, the Browns are one of eight teams to have brought in Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan for a top-30 visit in the weeks ahead of this month's draft.
McMillan has been viewed as one of the best pass catchers in this year's class next to Hunter, and clearly, Cleveland is one of many to have taken notice. Other teams in a similar draft range of the Browns, like the New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, and Carolina Panthers, have brought the Arizona product into the building as well.
McMillan presents a ton of upside at the next level as a dominant and physical wideout, who showed out with such traits during his time at Arizona. During his latest campaign with the Wildcats, he finished as one of the best receivers in the nation by finishing with 84 catches, 1,319 yards, and eight touchdowns.
For a Browns offense that wouldn't hurt by bringing in a top-notch, jump ball X-receiver, there's ample appeal for his potential fit.
However, when looking at the Browns' selection at second-overall, it's hard to see McMillan finding his way that high in the draft, especially with blue-chip talents on the board like Hunter and Abdul Carter, or even the possibility of a quarterback being on the board with a guy like Shedeur Sanders.
So, if McMillan were to find his way to Cleveland, it'd likely have to result in a trade-down scenario from the Browns needing to dig deeper into the first round, perhaps with a better fit for his services being at the tail-end of the top ten.
Don't count out McMillan as a potential prospect to watch for the Browns, but the stars would have to align nicely for the pairing to come to form.
The Browns will finally get their pressing draft questions answered as the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
