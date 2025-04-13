Cleveland Browns Linked to Incredibly Odd Potential Trade
The Cleveland Browns have added both Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco this offseason, so they are probably done bringing in veteran quarterbacks, right?
Well, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton still thinks it's a possibility that the Browns will pursue Kirk Cousins, and he is projecting that Cleveland may trade a fourth-round draft pick to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for the four-time Pro Bowler.
"The Browns signed 40-year-old Joe Flacco, who had a brief stretch of solid performances under Stefanski in 2023, but he will likely serve as veteran insurance in a backup role," Moton wrote. "If the Browns bypass a quarterback with the No. 2 pick, don't be surprised if they make a push for Cousins, who could win the starting job over Kenny Pickett."
That would give Cleveland a quarterback depth chart of Cousins, Flacco and Pickett, which really wouldn't make a whole lot of sense.
You would think the entire reason the Browns signed Flacco was to serve as a veteran stopgap, so why would they then go out and pursue Cousins? It doesn't really seem to compute.
If Cleveland is going to add another signal-caller, it would almost surely be via the NFL Draft, whether that comes with selecting Shedeur Sanders with the second overall pick or possibly taking a different quarterback on Day 2.
On top of all of that, why would the Browns take on Cousins' salary? Remember: Deshaun Watson is still on the roster, so unless the Falcons eat a massive chunk of Cousins' money, it wouldn't be very wise for Cleveland to absorb Cousins' contract, as well.
