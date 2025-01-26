Browns Linked to Massive Trade for Jets Star
The NFL offseason is expected to be very busy for the Cleveland Browns. After a rough 2024 season, the Browns have a lot of work to do in order to get themselves back into playoff contention.
Andrew Berry and the front office will need to work some magic. Cleveland needs a new quarterback, but they also need help in quite a few other areas.
Myles Garrett has also been very clear that he isn't willing to keep losing with the Browns. If the team can't convince him of a plan to get back to winning immediately, he could very well request a trade.
With that being said, Cleveland needs to make something happen and they need to make something happen now.
Dakota Zientek of ClutchPoints has suggested one possible way to bring in an upgrade offensively. He suggested that the Browns should look into pulling off a massive trade for a New York Jets star.
To be specific, he thinks Garrett Wilson would be a top-tier trade target for Cleveland.
Wilson would be a very intriguing target for the Browns. A two-headed monster at wide receiver of Wilson and Jerry Jeudy would be lethal. However, Cleveland would need to back this move up by landing a new quarterback.
Whether they land that quarterback with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, via free agency, or trading for one, they have to make a major upgrade under center.
During the 2024 NFL season with the Jets, Wilson ended up playing in all 17 games. He racked up 101 receptions for 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns. Those numbers would look great in the Browns' offense.
Add in the fact that Wilson is just 24 years old and this trade option looks even better.
Cleveland struggled in a big way offensively last year. Bringing in another top-tier wide receiver isn't the biggest need, but Wilson would be a key piece to build around long-term.
Hopefully, the Browns can make the necessary moves to get back in contention in 2025. Bringing in Wilson, a new quarterback, some help for the offensive line, and a couple of defensive upgrades could help them get back on track.
Only time will tell, but Cleveland is entering a pivotal offseason for the future of its franchise. They cannot afford to fail.