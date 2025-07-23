Browns Could Make Massive Contract Decision on Critical Player
The Cleveland Browns will have some crucial decisions to make heading into the 2025 NFL season, and perhaps one of their biggest choices will be determining what to do with tight end David Njoku.
Njoku is entering the final year of his deal, and considering the Browns just took Harold Fannin Jr. in the NFL Draft, there is no doubt that Njoku's future with Cleveland is in question.
The 29-year-old has been floated as a potential trade candidate for much of the offseason, and based on the circumstances, you can understand why.
However, Zac Jackson of The Athletic has revealed that the Browns may decide to actually sign Njoku to a contract extension.
"Njoku is set to count almost $14 million on the cap in 2026, but he also doesn't have a contract," Jackson wrote. "The Browns could extend one or both of those players and push those cap impacts further down the line."
The other player Jackson referenced was offensive lineman Wyatt Teller, who is also heading into the last year of his deal. But obviously, Njoku is the bigger name.
Njoku caught 64 passes for 505 yards and five touchdowns last season in what was actually a down year for the former first-round pick, who averaged just 7.9 yards per catch.
The season prior, Njoku hauled in 81 receptions for 882 yards and six scores, earning his first Pro Bowl appearance. It should also be noted that a nice chunk of that production came with Joe Flacco under center, and Flacco may very well win the Browns' starting quarterback job in 2025.
We'll see what Cleveland decides to do with Njoku, but there is no question that the team's decision to draft Fannin has placed Njoku on the hot seat.
