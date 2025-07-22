Former Cleveland Browns Defender Lands With Philadelphia Eagles
Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns made a rather surprising roster move, releasing defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo. Well, now, Okoronkwo has found a new home, as he has agreed to join the Philadelphia Eagles.
Okoronkwo initially signed with the Browns back in 2023 and spent two years in Cleveland. He enjoyed a very solid debut campaign with the Browns, registering 31 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in 14 games. He then posted similar numbers in 2024, finishing with 23 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble over 16 contests.
With Cleveland going with sort of a youth movement and clearly planning to prioritize its young defensive linemen heading into 2025, the 30-year-old Okoronkwo simply did not fit the team's timeline anymore, so his release made sense in a vacuum.
Okoronkwo, who played his collegiate football at the University of Oklahoma, was originally selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
The Gainesville, Fl. native spent the first three years of his career with the Rams, but never really made much of an impact, topping out at 15 tackles and two sacks in 2020. He then linked up with the Houston Texans in 2021, where he had the best season of his NFL tenure. That year Okoronkwo tallied 44 tackles, five sacks and a forced fumble.
Cleveland selected defensive lineman Mike Hall Jr. and Mason Graham in back-to-back drafts the last two years and also have youngsters such as Isaiah McGuire and Alex Wright in the trenches, so Okoronkwo's playing time probably would have beeen trimmed with the Browns.
Now, the veteran gets to join the defending Super Bowl champions.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
