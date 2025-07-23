Cleveland Browns' Potential WR Target Receives Interesting Update
The Cleveland Browns should be searching far and wide for help in their receiving corps right now, as their depth chart is pretty barren once you get past Jerry Jeudy.
The Browns inexplicably chose not to select a wide receiver in the NFL Draft, and their only free agency move in that capacity was signing Diontae Johnson, who played for three teams last year.
There are a couple of intriguing options remaining for Cleveland on the open market, and one that has been floated as as potential get for the Browns is Keenan Allen.
Allen has strangely remained unsigned with training camps now in full swing around the league, but apparently, this was by Allen's intention.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz has dropped an update on the six-time Pro Bowler, revealing that Allen is in wait and see mode at the moment.
"Free agent WR Keenan Allen, one of the top remaining players on the market, has drawn interest from multiple teams in recent weeks," Schultz wrote on X. "My understanding is he’s been waiting for training camps to open to better assess the landscape and get a clearer picture of each team’s wide receiver situation."
You have to wonder if the Browns are one of the "multiple teams" that have checked in on Allen, who caught 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns with the Chicago Bears in 2024. While Allen, 32, is a bit older than Cleveland would surely like, let's be honest: the Browns simply need capable bodies in their wide receiver room at this point.
Plus, if Cleveland is going to transition to either Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel under center at some point this coming season, it would be nice for either rookie to have some reliable weapons at his disposal, and Allen would definitely provide that.
This is certainly something interesting to monitor in the coming days.
