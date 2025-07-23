Browns Insider Gets Honest on Potential Pro Bowl WR Addition
The Cleveland Browns have not done a whole lot to address their ailing receiving corps this offseason. In fact, outside of signing Diontae Johnson, they haven't done anything.
As a result, the Browns' wide receiver room is a major weak point heading into 2025, and it could undo any potential progress Cleveland attempts to make offensively.
The Browns' options are rather limited in terms of acquisitions at the moment, but there is one name that has been floated as a potential candidate for Cleveland multiple times: Amari Cooper.
Of course, Cooper spent two-and-a-half seasons with the Browns between 2022 and 2024 before being traded to the Buffalo Bills midway through last year.
The five-time Pro Bowler remains available in free agency, so with Cleveland desperate, some feel that the Browns should bring Cooper back for a reunion.
However, insider Tony Grossi does not think that is going to happen, and his reasoning is pretty sound.
“In eight games with Buffalo, playing with league MVP QB Josh Allen, Cooper had 20 receptions for 297 yards and two touchdowns," Grossi wrote. "Cooper is still unsigned. He is 31. I think trading Cooper for a third-round pick was one of the best transactions Andrew Berry has made as Browns GM. Although Cooper and [Joe] Flacco made beautiful music together in 2023, I really think his ship has sailed out of the Cleveland port."
Cooper enjoyed arguably the best year of his career in Cleveland two years ago, hauling in 72 receptions for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns. But he displayed significant signs of decline last fall, which is why he is still available this late into the offseason.
The Browns probably aren't reuniting with Cooper, and that's for the best.
