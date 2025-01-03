Browns Make Three Major Roster Moves Ahead of Ravens Game
The Cleveland Browns are set to play their final game of the 2024 NFL season tomorrow afternoon against the Baltimore Ravens. It will mark the end of what has been a brutal all-around season.
At the beginning of the year, the Browns truly felt that they could be a playoff team. However, what ended up happening was that they were one of the worst teams in football.
Kevin Stefanski and company have nothing to gain from a win this week. If they lose, they would guarantee themselves the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at worst. They could even move up if either team above them happens to win.
With that in mind, Cleveland made three major roster moves ahead of this week's game.
Ahead of the matchup against the Ravens, the Browns opted to place three players on injured reserve, ending their season.
David Njoku, Jerome Ford, and Pierre Strong will all miss Week 18. Both Njoku and Ford have been key parts of the Cleveland offense throughout the season.
Without tanking, this is a move to help the Browns lose. That isn't to say that the players didn't need to end up on injured reserve anyway, but not having them on the field will increase Cleveland's chances of staying right where they're at in the NFL Draft rankings.
Also, it has been shared that the Browns will be without defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, who will miss this week's game due to a knee injury.
Even though the 2024 season has been rough for Cleveland, the future could be much brighter. Depending on the moves that they make during the upcoming offseason, the Browns could be a much more competitive football team in 2025.
That is all that fans can hope for. Cleveland will also have to convince superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett that they can get back to winning or he could look to make his exit.
All of that being said, the Browns have one game left and the season will be over by tomorrow evening. After that, a breath of fresh air about the future will be taken.