Browns Receive Blunt Take on Controversial Travis Hunter Decision
The Cleveland Browns surprised a whole lot of people when they traded the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, passing on the opportunity to select Travis Hunter in the process.
Instead, the Browns moved down to No. 5, where they took defensive lineman Mason Graham. It was a rather controversial decision at the time, and most Cleveland fans were understandably not happy with the deal.
However, Sam Monson actually likes what the Browns decided to do because they were also able to snatch a 2026 first-round pick from the Jacksonville Jaguars in the trade.
“I still think the smart move is to pick up the extra first-round pick next year if for no other reason than you need the quarterback; not the guy who plays corner or wide receiver," Monson said on the Check the Mic podcast, referencing Hunter.
Cleveland ultimately chose two quarterbacks in the draft this past April, taking Dillon Gabriel in the third round and then circling back to nab Shedeur Sanders a couple of rounds later.
Some will argue that the Browns have still not found their franchise quarterback and that they will ultimately opt to select one in the 2026 NFL Draft, where the quarterback class is much deeper.
Regardless, Cleveland's decision to skip Hunter could come back to haunt the team, particularly if Graham does not work out defensively.
The Browns went just 3-14 last season, so Hunter would not have instantly solved all of their problems, but he would have at least provided the club with an explosive weapon alongside of Jerry Jeudy. Think about it: Cleveland actually could have had both Hunter and Sanders.
But perhaps thinks will end up panning out for the Browns in the long run.
