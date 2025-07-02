Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl WR Receives Bad News
The Cleveland Browns are facing massive issues at wide receiver heading into the 2025 NFL season, as they did not select any receivers in the NFL Draft, nor did they sign anyone in free agency outside of Diontae Johnson.
As a result, the Browns have very limited depth behind Jerry Jeudy and will be relying a whole lot on Cedric Tillman, who is mostly unproven even though he did show flashes last year.
A sleeper could be emerging in the wide receiver room, though. Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com has revealed that second-year wide out Jamari Thrash could ultimately become a major factor in the Browns' passing game this coming season.
“The opportunity is there for Jamari Thrash: The Browns are looking for receivers behind Jerry Jeudy. Cedric Tillman would be No. 2 right now. Based on the spring practices, Thrash has emerged as No. 3," Pluto wrote. "He played 142 snaps last season and caught only three passes. They believe he’s made major progress heading into his second pro year."
You know who this is bad news for? Johnson.
The 28-year-old made the Pro Bowl back in 2021 after hauling in 107 receptions for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he has not come close to matching that production since and played for three different teams in 2024.
Not only that, but Johnson inexplicably missed Cleveland's organized team activities, which cost him an opportunity to make a big impression on the coaching staff. Perhaps that's the reason why Thrash has apparently passed him on the depth chart.
We'll see if Johnson is able to make any impact whatsoever for the Browns in the fall.
