Analyst Absolutely Unloads on Browns for One Major Offseason Move
The Cleveland Browns did not exactly make a lot of moves this offseason thanks to their miserable financial situation, but one of the only signings they did complete is garnering attention for all of the wrong reasons.
Shortly after the NFL Draft, the Browns signed wide receiver Diontae Johnson, a rather curious move considering that Johnson played for three different teams in 2024.
Well, it seems very safe to say that Matt Fontana of Big Play is certainly not happy with Cleveland's decision to add the former Pro Bowler, as he thinks it could potentially damage the locker room.
"The Browns were the only team to contact him. I wonder why?" Fontana said. "... Maybe he's turned over a new leaf. Maybe that was just a really bad year from him. How are you letting that guy in your locker room?"
During a recent podcast, Johnson revealed that he refused to enter a game for the Baltimore Ravens last season because it was too cold and he did not want to put out bad film, which rubbed Fontana and a whole lot of people the wrong way.
It doesn't end there, either, as the 28-year-old caused problems for Mike Tomlin during his five-year run with the Pittsburgh Steelers, resulting in the Steelers trading him to the Carolina Panthers last offseason. He then played in just game seven games with the Panthers in 2024 before being dealt at the trade deadline and was then ultimately released by both the Ravens and Houston Texans.
Johnson totaled 33 catches for 375 yards and three touchdowns last year and could very well be competing for the Browns' No. 2 receiver slot behind Jerry Jeudy in training camp.
