Browns' Dillon Gabriel Receives Massive Update
The Cleveland Browns selected a pair of quarterbacks in the NFL Draft, and while Shedeur Sanders is obviously the bigger name, it was Dillon Gabriel who the Browns actually took first.
Gabriel is coming off of a very impressive campaign at Oregon in which he finished third in Heisman Trophy voting, throwing for 3,857 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 72.9 percent of his passes.
However, his lack of size and his rather questionable raw talent has made many wonder whether or not he can actually develop into a successful starter on the professional level.
Well, Cleveland may feel differently about Gabriel, who actually practiced with the first team during 11-on-11 drills on Saturday, via Zac Jackson of The Athletic.
It should be noted that Shedeur Sanders was sidelined with an arm injury, so it's not like the Browns specifically chose Gabriel over Sanders this time. But it should also be noted that Cleveland has seemed to prioritize the former over the latter throughout its offseason program.
Of course, neither Gabriel nor Sanders are expected to start in Week 1. The Browns will most likely go with one of Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett to open the season, with there obviously being a chance that one of the two rookies should enter the starting lineup midway through the year.
Cleveland has one heck of a quarterback competition rolling in training camp. so it should be very intriguing to monitor Gabriel and the other contestants the rest of the way.
